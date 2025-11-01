After a long time, Playtest 1.3 - Illidanyx

Lots of stuff to make game more understandable added, reworked Tutorial messages etc.

Some clarifying graphics added, and color highlighted text added. All in effort to make game easier to understand.

You can now also select 4 different difficulty levels for the game, and you can change difficulty down in middle of the game if difficulty seems too hard, but notice, you cant change it back to higher.

There is also an option to use hotkeys, which can be set from MAPs settings place, to control choosing what AI commands Robots to do.

This Update is named after Twitch Streamer Illidanyx. In last update I thanked all the streamers who helped playtest the game, but somehow forgot Illidanyx from the list, therefore, this one is dedicated to her.

Another one I like to thank as well is Jaedia from The Dragon Chronicles website.

I didnt forget her from the list, but afterwards came to conclusion, that while she didnt actually playtest the game, the reason why she didnt, was actually valuable information (missing clear sound controls from main menu, which seems to be having a bug right now and is not there yet..), Therefore, I like to add her to the thank yous for the Playtesters, although she technically didnt playtest the game.