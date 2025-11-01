This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For the brave, not scared of bugs and crashes, I just uploaded the first unstable build of the Movement update to the beta branch!

New features

A new terrain editor which works both in the planet editor but also during a simulation, allowing you to:

* Draw your own continents

* Delete continents

* Modify continents

* Move continents

Various new limbs inspired by arthropods, some of which:

* Allow the animals to walk on the ocean floor

* Produce sound when used for flight

Limbs without any movement speed at all, creating sessile animals

More filter feeder mouths inspired by sea anemones

Upright body postures

Extended the procedural walking system to add support for:

* Hopping

* Steeper terrain, and special limbs that can handle it

* Tails swinging and heads bobbing

Animals that can hang from branches, sometimes upside down

More movement animations in general:

* Undulating swimming

* Jet propulsion swimming

* Swimming with fins, without tail

* Flying fish

* Walking on water surface

* High frequency wing flapping flying animation (like insects)

* Floating flying animation with gasbags

Other new animations:

* Idle animations

* Swinging between branches

* Dying

Parasitic fungi and fungi that spread their spores by being eaten

In the disaster panel, you can now

* Change the ocean temperature independently from the land temperature

* Change the moisture of the whole world

Reworked volcanoes that grow when they erupt

A climate zone recognition system