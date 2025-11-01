For the brave, not scared of bugs and crashes, I just uploaded the first unstable build of the Movement update to the beta branch!
New features
A new terrain editor which works both in the planet editor but also during a simulation, allowing you to:
* Draw your own continents
* Delete continents
* Modify continents
* Move continents
Various new limbs inspired by arthropods, some of which:
* Allow the animals to walk on the ocean floor
* Produce sound when used for flight
Limbs without any movement speed at all, creating sessile animals
More filter feeder mouths inspired by sea anemones
Upright body postures
Extended the procedural walking system to add support for:
* Hopping
* Steeper terrain, and special limbs that can handle it
* Tails swinging and heads bobbing
Animals that can hang from branches, sometimes upside down
More movement animations in general:
* Undulating swimming
* Jet propulsion swimming
* Swimming with fins, without tail
* Flying fish
* Walking on water surface
* High frequency wing flapping flying animation (like insects)
* Floating flying animation with gasbags
Other new animations:
* Idle animations
* Swinging between branches
* Dying
Parasitic fungi and fungi that spread their spores by being eaten
In the disaster panel, you can now
* Change the ocean temperature independently from the land temperature
* Change the moisture of the whole world
Reworked volcanoes that grow when they erupt
A climate zone recognition system
