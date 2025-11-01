Update v0.4 is live!

Hello everyone!

Today's update brings one of our community's most voted minor features - Hanging Signs! It also brings new products, posters, quality of life improvements, and fixes.

Hanging Signs:

Hanging signs are now in! These are able to be placed on the ceiling inside your shops. They can be customized to be a number of different colors and say whatever you want (up to a character limit).

New Products:

Today we bring you 7 new books spread across a variety of genres this time. They can all be found in the license section ready for you to unlock.

New Legendary:

We've also brought in a new legendary book - The Illuminati's Guide to Empire Optimization. This legendary is available in Japan used book boxes and will provide a 15% bonus to other store's passive income efficiency when activated in the store you're running at the end of the day.

Book Posters:

Book posters are framed items that can be placed on the wall just like the paintings. They are available in the Depot Max app in the same category as paintings. You'll be able to purchase posters for any book license that you've bought. For now, these are simply decorative, but we have functional plans for them in the future.

Fixes and Improvements:

As usual, this build also includes a number of quality of life improvements and bug fixes. See below for a full change log!

Change Log V0.4.882:

Added:

- Hanging Signs, paintable and customizable text

- Book Posters, decorative only for now

- New Legendary available in Japan that will boost passive income efficiency

- 7 new books

- New customizations for Manager's Desk (chair and desk), bookmark table, personal shelves, and storage racks

Changed:

- Improved floor snapping

- Paintings will only be blocked by buildables themselves rather than the caution tape area surrounding them

- Japan bridge artwork changed

- Basic items (paints, flooring, scanner, pumpkins, cauldron, etc) can now be sold while boxed or thrown away after opened

- Last normal bookshelf can now be sold for those that want to replace all normal bookshelves with special bookshelves

- Adding confirmation dialog to firing employees/managers

- Used bookshelves now properly grant bonus to used books

- Customers will now only show a disapproval with price if the price is set over 30% of their tolerance - Increases visibility of some UI elements

- Interior trash cans may now be placed in storage rooms

Fixed:

- Fixed some cases of stockers getting stuck at racks with a box

- Tablet will no longer reset FOV setting

- Horror bookshelf now corporeal for all NPCs

- Removing E and R as extra bindings for primary/secondary action

- Key rebinding conflicts for boxes should no longer cause issues (immediate placement or unable to open boxes)

- Fixed remove item on Handscanner showing wrong hotkey