Happy Halloween, Nauts!🎃We're burning some midnight oil and probably getting some pizza and then burning some more.Tonight’s patch tidies up some core changes with quality of life, a little more balance after that massive buff patch 2 weeks back, and a nest of bugs that folks have submitted this past week! Thanks for every report and every run. If you keep the notes coming, I’ll keep carving quick follow-ups🎃See you where the lights go thin.- Added confirmation screen before exiting or restarting your run, so you don't accidentally exit/restart.- Added a method of skipping the finale scene at the end of warp 3.- Added ability to toggle implants off in Weavers Implant menu, instead of needing to reset all implants at once.- Warp 3 monsters are back to flinching when hit -- enemies not being able to flinch makes warp 3 unbelievably difficult.- I got report of a person not being able to get past the slide tutorial... I'm not judging(I am). I added a workaround that pops up after 10 seconds of struggle.- Wallop skill got a big glow up.- Throttled blood particles and gibs for Steam Deck users to help combat against frame drop during combat.- Updated recycle bar animation when recycling weapons.- Updated Orbital Blades animation.- Perks no longer show which type(Combat/Kinetic/Aether) they are associated with, since it's irrelevant are are not bugged by syringes.- Updated a few animations in the final boss fight for clarity, specific to the platforms and boss attacks.- Updated Garden dark portal at the end of the Echo Fang secret area, so they teleport back to the start of the pit jump, to eliminate the long walk to pick up your weapon.- Adjusted Iron Fangs parry cooldown timer from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.- Endvow will not longer kill elites in one hit, however it will have a significant damage bonus towards them.- Orbital Blades damage nerfed by 10%.- Shotgun damage nerfed by 10%.- The chance that enemies will be mutated on higher warps is increased.- Enemies will no longer flinch on warp 3. Initially on launch, enemies did not flinch on warp 1+, however I feel that warp 3 needs a little more difficulty.- Void Shield is removed from Warp Storm and Aether Volley. Having Void Shield applied to either skill lead to near-invulnerable builds.- Updated my algorithm on how dropped items behave to make sure they dont get stuck in walls.- Fixed an issue with Weaver not allowing you to uninstall singular implants.- Fixed a bug where protean gun morphing higher hp monsters on warp 3 turned them into immortal 9999999 hp monsters.- Fixed a few Turkish translations based on feedback.- Fixed issue where sometimes the monsters spawned by the doctor in the final fight would not die.- Fixed bug where you can stand on the door during the lilithex fight and avoid attacks.- Fixed mappings for DualSense Edge Wireless Controller.- Fixed issue with laser rifle where the collision would sometimes miss enemies.- Fixed bug where sometimes Nox would not teleport away properly during combat and get stuck on a frozen frame.- Fixed bug where restarting during the finale scene would freeze camera.- Fixed an issue where on the first level, when you stand in the wall next to a space area, you get slowed down even when fully indoors.