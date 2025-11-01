 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20631636 Edited 1 November 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Modding with XenonCode is coming soon to Archean

Since this summer, we've been working on a first iteration of the modding system, built around XenonCode. It already allows you to create your own custom components, with fully scripted behavior, usable like any native component in the game.

Here are a couple of things players have been experimenting with recently:

The modding system is available on the experimental branch.
If you’d like to try it, ask questions, or contribute to the discussion, you can join us on Discord:
Discord


Note that we're still working on the modding system and still planning on having breaking changes, so it will not be available just yet in the default branch, it's still reserved for the experimental branch for the time being.

While working on this system, we've also added several new features, improvements and fixes.

These are included in today’s release update on the default public branch.

Here’s the full changelog:

New Features

  • Added SlopeLight component

  • Added MiniNavInstrument component

  • Added PlayerSensor component

  • Added ability to add any component on Dashboards at arbitrary positions/orientations

  • Added ability to override any component screen via a computer connected to it

  • Added click_hold() entry point for continuous interaction with screens

  • Computer: Added IDE Library to locally save and reuse XenonCode files across computers

  • DockingPort: Can now transfer items between docked entities

  • Volume: Added composition output

  • PushButton & ToggleButton: Added dual-sided option in GetInfo (V) to make them usable from both sides

  • Crafter: Displays alert if crafting fails due to low power

  • Subgrids: no more occupancy added from the parent hinge component, for more permissive builds and fixing invisible block issue when using partial blueprints (not retroactive)

  • Launcher: Enhanced world selection table with sorting and last played timestamps

Fixes & Changes

  • Improved gravity computation to account for celestial body's rotation when vehicle is inside outer radius

  • Mouse look does not block when interacting with components anymore

  • Fixed solo game not starting when port 8881 is already in use (now uses a random available port, unless "accept_remote_connections = yes" in server.ini)

  • Fix modifier key handling to prevent stuck keys

  • Fixed velocity sensors stale values when vehicle is resting

  • Fixed FluidPort was capturing environment when volume was empty

XenonCode

  • XenonCode Nodes: Improved dynamic input handling for math/boolean nodes when using manual values

  • XenonCode Nodes: Increased max character limit for manual input values from 7 to 256

  • XenonCode: Added ability to chain accessors for KV text object

  • XenonCode: Allow more characters as the key for KV text objects when accessed via a variable key or via foreach, the key can contain anything except .{}

  • XenonCode: Fixed ^ operator precedence

  • XenonCode: Improved numerical precision for const values


