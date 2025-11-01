Modding with XenonCode is coming soon to Archean

Since this summer, we've been working on a first iteration of the modding system, built around XenonCode. It already allows you to create your own custom components, with fully scripted behavior, usable like any native component in the game.



Here are a couple of things players have been experimenting with recently:

The modding system is available on the experimental branch.

If you’d like to try it, ask questions, or contribute to the discussion, you can join us on Discord:

Discord



Note that we're still working on the modding system and still planning on having breaking changes, so it will not be available just yet in the default branch, it's still reserved for the experimental branch for the time being.

While working on this system, we've also added several new features, improvements and fixes.

These are included in today’s release update on the default public branch.

Here’s the full changelog:



New Features

Added SlopeLight component

Added MiniNavInstrument component

Added PlayerSensor component

Added ability to add any component on Dashboards at arbitrary positions/orientations

Added ability to override any component screen via a computer connected to it

Added click_hold() entry point for continuous interaction with screens

Computer : Added IDE Library to locally save and reuse XenonCode files across computers

DockingPort : Can now transfer items between docked entities

Volume : Added composition output

PushButton & ToggleButton : Added dual-sided option in GetInfo (V) to make them usable from both sides

Crafter : Displays alert if crafting fails due to low power

Subgrids : no more occupancy added from the parent hinge component, for more permissive builds and fixing invisible block issue when using partial blueprints (not retroactive)

Launcher: Enhanced world selection table with sorting and last played timestamps

Fixes & Changes

Improved gravity computation to account for celestial body's rotation when vehicle is inside outer radius

Mouse look does not block when interacting with components anymore

Fixed solo game not starting when port 8881 is already in use (now uses a random available port, unless "accept_remote_connections = yes" in server.ini)

Fix modifier key handling to prevent stuck keys

Fixed velocity sensors stale values when vehicle is resting

Fixed FluidPort was capturing environment when volume was empty

XenonCode

XenonCode Nodes: Improved dynamic input handling for math/boolean nodes when using manual values

XenonCode Nodes: Increased max character limit for manual input values from 7 to 256

XenonCode: Added ability to chain accessors for KV text object

XenonCode: Allow more characters as the key for KV text objects when accessed via a variable key or via foreach, the key can contain anything except .{}

XenonCode: Fixed ^ operator precedence

XenonCode: Improved numerical precision for const values



