1 November 2025 Build 20631511
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Audio now works correctly with 4 channel microphones.,

  • Leak issue that caused frame-rate to tank after playing many impact sound events.

  • An issue where VATs imported since the update have their displacement scales set to zero.,

  • Avatar VATs should now scale correctly in both lookbook and in the world.,

  • VAT animations set to play once would loop back to the first frame when stopping now stops on last frame.

Shader updates

  • Audio reactive shader (Emissive + UV Animation) + More variants in future.

    • Toggle to apply volume to brightness.

    • Toggle to apply volume to displacement strength.

    • Toggle to apply RGB colors based on audio analysis.

    • Toggle to advance flipbook frame to the beat of the music. (You can leave step-rate on 0 for this to work right).

    • Toggle to flash on the beat (plus individual low/med/high band toggles)

    • You can mix and match options for varying effects.

Changed files in this update

