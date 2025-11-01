Bug Fixes
Audio now works correctly with 4 channel microphones.,
Leak issue that caused frame-rate to tank after playing many impact sound events.
An issue where VATs imported since the update have their displacement scales set to zero.,
Avatar VATs should now scale correctly in both lookbook and in the world.,
VAT animations set to play once would loop back to the first frame when stopping now stops on last frame.
Shader updates
Audio reactive shader (Emissive + UV Animation) + More variants in future.
Toggle to apply volume to brightness.
Toggle to apply volume to displacement strength.
Toggle to apply RGB colors based on audio analysis.
Toggle to advance flipbook frame to the beat of the music. (You can leave step-rate on 0 for this to work right).
Toggle to flash on the beat (plus individual low/med/high band toggles)
You can mix and match options for varying effects.
Changed files in this update