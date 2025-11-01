A nice chunk of QoL arrives this update with per campaign saves and a part codex. Now instead of continuing campaigns from the main menu, specific campaigns can be resumed from campaign select. One save per campaign will be maintained with singleplayer and multiplayer having their own set. Saves from before this update will automatically migrate into this new format. Multiplayer saves now require the related campaign to be selected to continue.

The part codex has also been added to the main menu and escape menu. The part codex allows you to view the description and stats of all parts you have found and track exact how many you have yet to find. Entrees in the part codex are updated when the item enters either your Granvir's inventory or your depot. Part picked up before this update should automatically register in the part codex.

2.4.0

Features

Reworked saves to be per-campaign. The most recent save can be continued from the main menu. Multiplayer saves now require the relevant campaign to be selected to continue.

Added a part codex for tracking what parts have been found. Parts are added to the codex when they enter your Granvir's inventory or the depot.

Added new projects to Millennium Front that unlock and improve the part enhancer where you can apply enhancements to your parts.

Added a part enhancer to all regions in Millennium Horizon that can apply level 1 enhancements. The engineer can apply the upgrades at half cost.

Added the SR01 Barrage, a tier 1 back mounted rocket cannon and increased higher tier variant designations.

Added the LG Steward series of ammo efficient back mounted cannons that utilize light ballistic ammunition to tiers 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Renamed the Millennium Horizon Part Enhancer to the Expert Part Enhancer.

Balance

Further reduced enemy tracking speed during melee attacks to make narrow attacks more dodgeable.

Reduced the escalation over time multiplier on Millennium Front (Campaign 3) Extreme difficulty.

Increased the damage dealt to enemy Granvir shields by ranged weapons by 50% and melee by 25%.

Fixes