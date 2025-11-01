 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20631402
An update has been released for Unreal Zombies.

-Changed the button icons in the game over screen.
-Fixed an issue where the controller would not respond in the game over screen.
-Changed the hint icon to have an up-to-date version of the game's UI style.
-Changed a hint pop up behavior in House of the Dead to also appear when you have Self Nuke near a breakable rock.
-Changed the final sequence in House of the Dead so now you are required to open the garage to fill up gas to the car.
-Fixed an issue in The Maze where after completing the level, it would already take you to the end of act 1 screen.
-Added a glow to a breakable rock in Underground after you picked up the explosive device.
-Fixed an issue in Ocean where you weren't able to go through a door way.

