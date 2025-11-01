GameMaker has updated, so there may be some new strange bugs introduced. The music files are also much larger now, but the music cutting problem that some people have had is hopefully fixed now. The game is still below 300mb which is microscopic by today's video game standards. It's just funny that nearly 2/3rds of the file size is music.



v8.27a - October 31st, 2025

-Bug Fix: A visual bug that could show a 99% rating on minigames when hitting everything perfectly

-Bug Fix: Blessings could appear in Voladrome's event even if they are still locked for story mode

-Bug Fix: Gifts from the mites in Voladrome's event would count as a vault for the event's achievement

-Voladrome's event stat page now tracks gifts from vaults and mites separately

-Fixed some typos