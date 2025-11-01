This update adds 3D models of 3 statuesand a globe, a picture of Chepstow Castle, Greek text. Catalogue references have been added to labels.

Bug Fixes

Add missing colliders on De La Rue stand and short pillars on staircases.

Corrections

Image of painting Holy Family in Fine Art Court (Guide: Fine Arts > Painting > Murillo, Bartolomé E > The Holy Family).

Improvements

The reference from the original Great Exhibition catalogue (where known) has been added to the bottom left of exhibit labels.

Additions

Greek text has been added above the entrance to the Ottoman tent from the Greece section.

Tissue paper image of Chepstow Castle in Moonlight (Guide: Fine Arts > Papyrography > Herbert, S > Chepstow Castle).

Relief globe for the blind (Guide: Manufactures > Miscellaneous > Kummer, K W > Relief Globe).

Copy of Venus by Thorvaldsen (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Venus).

Copy of Shepherd Boy by Thorvaldsen (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Shepherd Boy).

Copy of Paris by Canova (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Paris).

