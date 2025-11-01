 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20631255 Edited 1 November 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds 3D models of 3 statuesand a globe, a picture of Chepstow Castle, Greek text. Catalogue references have been added to labels.

Bug Fixes

  • Add missing colliders on De La Rue stand and short pillars on staircases.

Corrections

  • Image of painting Holy Family in Fine Art Court (Guide: Fine Arts > Painting > Murillo, Bartolomé E > The Holy Family).

Improvements

  • The reference from the original Great Exhibition catalogue (where known) has been added to the bottom left of exhibit labels.

Additions

  • Greek text has been added above the entrance to the Ottoman tent from the Greece section.

  • Tissue paper image of Chepstow Castle in Moonlight (Guide: Fine Arts > Papyrography > Herbert, S > Chepstow Castle).

  • Relief globe for the blind (Guide: Manufactures > Miscellaneous > Kummer, K W > Relief Globe).

  • Copy of Venus by Thorvaldsen (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Venus).

  • Copy of Shepherd Boy by Thorvaldsen (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Shepherd Boy).

  • Copy of Paris by Canova (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bianconi, F > Paris).

 

Follow our Facebook Group to keep apprised of developments: https://www.facebook.com/groups/481745944735839

Our latest YouTube video looks at these additions:

https://youtu.be/zy4i3QaOWdc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2618261
