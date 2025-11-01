Gameplay Improvements
Adjusted enemy level balancing to ensure smoother difficulty progression across key areas.
Updated overall damage scaling to create more consistent combat results between player and enemies.
Tweaked dodge mechanics for improved responsiveness and better timing feedback during combat.
Bug Fixes
Fixed several minor issues affecting performance and stability.
Resolved inconsistencies with certain control settings not saving or applying correctly.
Corrected timing discrepancies in multiple puzzle segments to match intended challenge pacing.
