1 November 2025 Build 20631204 Edited 1 November 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Improvements

  • Adjusted enemy level balancing to ensure smoother difficulty progression across key areas.

  • Updated overall damage scaling to create more consistent combat results between player and enemies.

  • Tweaked dodge mechanics for improved responsiveness and better timing feedback during combat.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several minor issues affecting performance and stability.

  • Resolved inconsistencies with certain control settings not saving or applying correctly.

  • Corrected timing discrepancies in multiple puzzle segments to match intended challenge pacing.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3552471
  • Loading history…
