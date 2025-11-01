 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20631121 Edited 1 November 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, happy Halloween! 🎃

In this spooky season, we’d like to highlight some Halloween-themed decorations in Magic Inn. With them, you can create a truly eerie and festive atmosphere for your guests! 👻
(Credits to one of our discord player's decorations)

Patch 0.761 also adds new sitting animations for guests, allowing each one to express their personality through their posture. 🪑

The rest of the update includes small improvements and bug fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Fixed a glitch when loading save files involving auto-save slots.

  • Bug Fix: Removed a legacy setting that could disable toggling the item wheel and cause game-breaking issues.

  • Bug Fix: When players reach the required reputation, the display now correctly shows completion instead of a broken indicator.

  • Improvement: Adjusted the volume of several sound effects to make them softer on the ears. 🔉

  • Improvement: Updated the map UI so players can view each character’s information more easily with a controller. 🎮

  • UI Fix: In the main menu, gamepad icons no longer overlap with the game mode titles.

Wishing everyone a scary and fun holiday! 🕯✨

