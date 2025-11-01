 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630857 Edited 1 November 2025 – 04:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update kicks off Chapter 2! Here’s what’s in the build so far:

  • The town is in very early stages, with more to come. Most houses will eventually be accessible and interactable.

  • The way to the mansion is currently the path to end the chapter, but it won’t be accessible until the town is completed.

  • More content will be added to the town over time.

Hopefully everyone had a great Halloween with plenty of scares!

Thanks for all the support,
Josh – AyoCreativeGames

