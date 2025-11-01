Hey everyone!

This update kicks off Chapter 2! Here’s what’s in the build so far:

The town is in very early stages , with more to come. Most houses will eventually be accessible and interactable.

The way to the mansion is currently the path to end the chapter, but it won’t be accessible until the town is completed .

More content will be added to the town over time.

Hopefully everyone had a great Halloween with plenty of scares!

Thanks for all the support,

Josh – AyoCreativeGames