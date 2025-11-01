-Thermal placement is now influenced by terrain type. Areas with lots of concrete, dirt, or rock have a higher probability of thermal formation, while areas with water or trees have a lower probability. The sun’s angle relative to the terrain also has a significant impact on thermal formation as it did before.
-Fixed an issue where clouds spawned at different heights in multiplayer.
-Fixed thermal syncing issues in multiplayer.
-Each thermal now has only one cloud associated with it, and the cloud shares the same lifespan as the thermal.
-Increased cloud size.
-Fixed an issue where adjusting the slider in weather settings wouldn’t reset thermals or clouds.
-Fixed an issue where the aircraft sometimes spawned at the wrong altitude.
-Fixed an issue where the “Launch Here” button teleported players to the wrong location.
-Added a small deadzone for the hang glider and trike when using VR grip control mode.
EarlyAccess_2.9.1 - Improved Thermal Placement for Earth Online
Update notes via Steam Community
