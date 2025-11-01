 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630745 Edited 1 November 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed Quest Spawns Spawning Halloween Event Items instead of Quest Items
Added Earrings to All Wolves from Fire Wolf Event
Added Missing Sounds to Mobs
Fixed Culling Issues in Kilivith Woods
Adjusted Harvesting Skill Message
Fixed entrance path in the Ghostmoore Catacombs
Added some Guards into Ghostmoore
Removed All Interrupting of Abilities
Added Kilivith Missing Vendor Table
Testing updates to NPC de-sync

