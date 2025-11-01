Fixed Quest Spawns Spawning Halloween Event Items instead of Quest Items
Added Earrings to All Wolves from Fire Wolf Event
Added Missing Sounds to Mobs
Fixed Culling Issues in Kilivith Woods
Adjusted Harvesting Skill Message
Fixed entrance path in the Ghostmoore Catacombs
Added some Guards into Ghostmoore
Removed All Interrupting of Abilities
Added Kilivith Missing Vendor Table
Testing updates to NPC de-sync
New Update: 0.426, Released 10/31/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2265331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update