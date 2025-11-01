- Fixed an issue where nuts could slip through stairs and disappear.
- Fixed a bug where flags could get stuck in the ground on stage 60.
- Fixed an issue where trash can lids would disappear upon clearing stages 51-60.
- The number of nuts in normal mode is now capped at 100.
- The system has been changed so that nut boxes only appear randomly when nuts are cleared.
Sometimes nuts do not appear even after being cleared.
November 1, 2025 Patch Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3394902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update