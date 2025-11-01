- Fixed an issue where nuts could slip through stairs and disappear.



- Fixed a bug where flags could get stuck in the ground on stage 60.



- Fixed an issue where trash can lids would disappear upon clearing stages 51-60.



- The number of nuts in normal mode is now capped at 100.



- The system has been changed so that nut boxes only appear randomly when nuts are cleared.

Sometimes nuts do not appear even after being cleared.