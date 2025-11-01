 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630732 Edited 1 November 2025 – 04:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where nuts could slip through stairs and disappear.

- Fixed a bug where flags could get stuck in the ground on stage 60.

- Fixed an issue where trash can lids would disappear upon clearing stages 51-60.

- The number of nuts in normal mode is now capped at 100.

- The system has been changed so that nut boxes only appear randomly when nuts are cleared.
Sometimes nuts do not appear even after being cleared.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3394902
