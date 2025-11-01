The jack-o'-lanterns are lit, and rustling sounds emerge from the depths of the tomb... "Little Witch Survivors" v2.1.9 is officially live!

This update not only brings 11 surprising Halloween-themed random events but also introduces the highly anticipated manual recipe selection feature. Come and experience it now!

🎃 Brand New Halloween-Themed Events · Spooky Night Adventure Begins

Added 11 limited-time Halloween random events. Mysterious characters like Little Skeleton, Poison Ghost, and Moonlit Wolf Spirit will appear randomly.

Special Easter Egg: The limited map [Halloween Night] will trigger the exclusive special event "Tomb Labyrinth"! Find the only exit in the intricate maze and solve the puzzle to obtain limited rewards!

⚗️ Manual Recipe Selection Feature · A New Dimension of Strategy

Added the manual recipe selection function, allowing you to freely choose which Guardian to synthesize, making it more convenient!

🔧 Optimizations and Fixes

Fixed an issue where the loading page had a small chance to display abnormally.

Corrected display errors for some Guardian character textures.

📜 Future Development Preview

A major overhaul of the Endless Mode is in full preparation! In mid-to-late November, we will:

Revamp the difficulty curve of Endless Mode, giving it a higher level of challenge!

🎮 Thank you for your continuous support and feedback! If you encounter any issues in the game or have valuable suggestions, please feel free to contact us in the comments section of this announcement or in the Steam Community discussion group.