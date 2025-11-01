Temporary code for ship design until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin"
Made synth tab flashing more responsive
Adjusted shard drop indicator position
Changed infusion auto buy and corruption cap auto buy threshold to 1% of specimen instead of 80%
Hangars now sync up their cycle targets if they have the same (or no) priority list set
Route select happens instantly if overkilling instead of the 3 second count down
Added new accessibility setting Disable Fleet Node Animation
Fixed name of Artifact node in Galaxy 7 to follow the correct naming convention
Fixed BB1 upgrade in Galaxy 7 not applying correctly to Overdrives
Fixed synth slots not auto turning on when unlocking after a reinforce
Fixed reactor not auto turning on after reinforce sometimes
Fixed sector 135 and 136 Specimen distribution
Fixed some early void shards that don't get automatically picked up after reinforce for shard library
Fixed Crew getting stuck on wrong screen after Reinforce
Fixed Warp Essence fixtures not showing up right after Reinforce
Fixed Warp overkill boost triggering a little too easily
Fixed stray UT upgrade being in a UT when it should not
Fixed innate viel piercer upgrade values
Fixed sector data not highlighting sectors correctly after Reinforce
(Mobile) Fixed Splice Crew upgrades layout issue
Version 0.71.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update