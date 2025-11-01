 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630651 Edited 1 November 2025 – 03:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Temporary code for ship design until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin"

  • Made synth tab flashing more responsive

  • Adjusted shard drop indicator position

  • Changed infusion auto buy and corruption cap auto buy threshold to 1% of specimen instead of 80%

  • Hangars now sync up their cycle targets if they have the same (or no) priority list set

  • Route select happens instantly if overkilling instead of the 3 second count down

  • Added new accessibility setting Disable Fleet Node Animation

  • Fixed name of Artifact node in Galaxy 7 to follow the correct naming convention

  • Fixed BB1 upgrade in Galaxy 7 not applying correctly to Overdrives

  • Fixed synth slots not auto turning on when unlocking after a reinforce

  • Fixed reactor not auto turning on after reinforce sometimes

  • Fixed sector 135 and 136 Specimen distribution

  • Fixed some early void shards that don't get automatically picked up after reinforce for shard library

  • Fixed Crew getting stuck on wrong screen after Reinforce

  • Fixed Warp Essence fixtures not showing up right after Reinforce

  • Fixed Warp overkill boost triggering a little too easily

  • Fixed stray UT upgrade being in a UT when it should not

  • Fixed innate viel piercer upgrade values

  • Fixed sector data not highlighting sectors correctly after Reinforce

  • (Mobile) Fixed Splice Crew upgrades layout issue

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
