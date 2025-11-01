Temporary code for ship design until 11/17: "All I got for halloween was this lame skin"

Made synth tab flashing more responsive

Adjusted shard drop indicator position

Changed infusion auto buy and corruption cap auto buy threshold to 1% of specimen instead of 80%

Hangars now sync up their cycle targets if they have the same (or no) priority list set

Route select happens instantly if overkilling instead of the 3 second count down

Added new accessibility setting Disable Fleet Node Animation

Fixed name of Artifact node in Galaxy 7 to follow the correct naming convention

Fixed BB1 upgrade in Galaxy 7 not applying correctly to Overdrives

Fixed synth slots not auto turning on when unlocking after a reinforce

Fixed reactor not auto turning on after reinforce sometimes

Fixed sector 135 and 136 Specimen distribution

Fixed some early void shards that don't get automatically picked up after reinforce for shard library

Fixed Crew getting stuck on wrong screen after Reinforce

Fixed Warp Essence fixtures not showing up right after Reinforce

Fixed Warp overkill boost triggering a little too easily

Fixed stray UT upgrade being in a UT when it should not

Fixed innate viel piercer upgrade values

Fixed sector data not highlighting sectors correctly after Reinforce