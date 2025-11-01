Dear Observers!🎃



Halloween is here again!

As previously announced, this update will add a Halloween mini-game!

〈🦇PUMPKIN NIGHT🎃〉

Pumpkin Night is a simple mini-game where you search for pumpkins displaying the specified expression among the pumpkins on the screen!

Enjoy Halloween with the huge pile of pumpkins that appeared at the apartment!🎃

Rules

Pumpkins have three different expressions in total!

An evil pumpkin with eyes bulging upward

A sad-faced pumpkin

A pumpkin smiling happily

A random expression will be selected as the challenge from these three. The screen is filled with pumpkins making expressions other than the challenge, so be careful not to make a mistake!

The mini-games will no longer be playable after the November 22nd update, so be sure to play them before then!

〈Bug fixed〉

Fixed an issue where settings were not being saved.

〈Others〉

The “Lens Distortion” option has been removed from the graphics settings, and the Bloom option has been added instead.