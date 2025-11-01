 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630576
Entirely New Dungeon Level:
A follow up of sorts to the Mansion level: a secret underground Dungeon hidden beneath the Mansion, what are the servants getting up to? Features two new traps, plus a portcullis gate you can close to cut off enemies. The furniture is designed to fit in with the Mansion's furniture.

New Props:

  • Coffin Trap: shoots poison darts when the Player walks in front of it

  • Axe Trap: swinging pendulum axe, Enemies are very clever and pathfind around them

  • Portcullis Gate: opened and closed via a lever. Can cut off Enemies and force them to take another route

Miscellaneous:

  • Improved Fail Screen and Level Chooser Screen visuals

  • Added speed multiplier to Enemies (for speeding up near axes) can be used in future for stuff like slowing down in mud

  • Infrastructure for Enemies avoiding traps, and melee traps. Can be used in the future for similar pathfinding and trap purposes

  • Infrastructure for Toggleable props: can make new props with levers in the future

  • Changed how Enemies check bodies: instead of lingering for a long time at every body they see, they don't linger as long for subsequent bodies

Code improvements & Bug Fixes:

  • Staggered Enemy LoS checks

  • Added in some missing remove listeners for some events (might give a slight performance boost but probably negligble)

  • Fixed bug with Nav Area in Level Editor

  • Fixed bug where aggroed Enemies would go to Last Seen and get stuck. Fix needs improvement: might cause strange movement, but it's better than Enemies getting stuck

  • Fixed bug where Enemies wouldn't see a body that should be in their LoS

  • Fixed (invisible) telefragged bodies being sent flying, causing Enemies to get aggroed by seeing a body where they shouldn't

  • Fixed Level Editor furniture not showing when far down the Y axis

  • Fixed bug where you could shoot, die and restart, and Enemies would get aggroed by gun shot from before you died

