Entirely New Dungeon Level:
A follow up of sorts to the Mansion level: a secret underground Dungeon hidden beneath the Mansion, what are the servants getting up to? Features two new traps, plus a portcullis gate you can close to cut off enemies. The furniture is designed to fit in with the Mansion's furniture.
New Props:
Coffin Trap: shoots poison darts when the Player walks in front of it
Axe Trap: swinging pendulum axe, Enemies are very clever and pathfind around them
Portcullis Gate: opened and closed via a lever. Can cut off Enemies and force them to take another route
Miscellaneous:
Improved Fail Screen and Level Chooser Screen visuals
Added speed multiplier to Enemies (for speeding up near axes) can be used in future for stuff like slowing down in mud
Infrastructure for Enemies avoiding traps, and melee traps. Can be used in the future for similar pathfinding and trap purposes
Infrastructure for Toggleable props: can make new props with levers in the future
Changed how Enemies check bodies: instead of lingering for a long time at every body they see, they don't linger as long for subsequent bodies
Code improvements & Bug Fixes:
Staggered Enemy LoS checks
Added in some missing remove listeners for some events (might give a slight performance boost but probably negligble)
Fixed bug with Nav Area in Level Editor
Fixed bug where aggroed Enemies would go to Last Seen and get stuck. Fix needs improvement: might cause strange movement, but it's better than Enemies getting stuck
Fixed bug where Enemies wouldn't see a body that should be in their LoS
Fixed (invisible) telefragged bodies being sent flying, causing Enemies to get aggroed by seeing a body where they shouldn't
Fixed Level Editor furniture not showing when far down the Y axis
Fixed bug where you could shoot, die and restart, and Enemies would get aggroed by gun shot from before you died
Changed files in this update