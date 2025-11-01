Entirely New Dungeon Level:

A follow up of sorts to the Mansion level: a secret underground Dungeon hidden beneath the Mansion, what are the servants getting up to? Features two new traps, plus a portcullis gate you can close to cut off enemies. The furniture is designed to fit in with the Mansion's furniture.



New Props:

Coffin Trap: shoots poison darts when the Player walks in front of it

Axe Trap: swinging pendulum axe, Enemies are very clever and pathfind around them

Portcullis Gate: opened and closed via a lever. Can cut off Enemies and force them to take another route

Miscellaneous:

Improved Fail Screen and Level Chooser Screen visuals

Added speed multiplier to Enemies (for speeding up near axes) can be used in future for stuff like slowing down in mud

Infrastructure for Enemies avoiding traps, and melee traps. Can be used in the future for similar pathfinding and trap purposes

Infrastructure for Toggleable props: can make new props with levers in the future

Changed how Enemies check bodies: instead of lingering for a long time at every body they see, they don't linger as long for subsequent bodies

Code improvements & Bug Fixes: