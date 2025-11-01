 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630541 Edited 1 November 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Both the full version and trial version have been updated.
  • 【Specification Change】Stricter conditions for reaching specific routes: Based on previous feedback, we have adjusted the conditions to make reaching certain routes more difficult.
  • Fixed an issue where certain endings could not be unlocked under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where the conditions for completing the character were not being met correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where text containing the player's name would become garbled under specific conditions.
  • Other minor adjustments and typo corrections


If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.

Changed files in this update

