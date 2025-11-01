- 【Specification Change】Stricter conditions for reaching specific routes: Based on previous feedback, we have adjusted the conditions to make reaching certain routes more difficult.
- Fixed an issue where certain endings could not be unlocked under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the conditions for completing the character were not being met correctly.
- Fixed a bug where text containing the player's name would become garbled under specific conditions.
- Other minor adjustments and typo corrections
If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.
Changed files in this update