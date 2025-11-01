Added a new windowed mode that lets you play the game in a resizable window in case transparency doesn't work and you don't want to play in full screen mode.



Use the launch command:



-windowed



The game UI will remain inside the window while you resize it.

This method bypasses the win32 api so should work in every instance but there will be a border on the window as a result.



