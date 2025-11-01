 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630513 Edited 1 November 2025 – 03:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a new windowed mode that lets you play the game in a resizable window in case transparency doesn't work and you don't want to play in full screen mode.

Use the launch command:

-windowed

The game UI will remain inside the window while you resize it.
This method bypasses the win32 api so should work in every instance but there will be a border on the window as a result.

Hope this helps! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 3825611
