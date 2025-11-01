The Tree of Life

We introduced the Tree of Life in the last update but have since fleshed out the mechanics a bit more. As the tree grows it may produce a branch or a fruit as you already know, but now the branches can grant powerful passives that will help you in various ways along your journey.

Pruning

You can now prune the tree for a stick and a chance to grow more fruit in it’s place, or possibly a branch with different passive effects. Once you have a branch you like you can upgrade it by fertilizing the tree.

Composting and Fertilizing

You can now compost fruit and/or sticks collected from the tree and once you’ve collected the compost you can use it to fertilize your tree. This will upgrade its branches for more powerful passives and/or grow your fruits to the next tier instantly!

Biotemporal Suspension

Once you have your tree the way you want it, and if you aren’t interested in gathering more fruit, you can now freeze the tree in it’s current state. While Biotemporalysis is in effect the tree will no longer wither or grow.

Compendium and Stats

We’ve added some more info about particles into the compendium expanding on the “lore” of Go Up. We’ve also been trying to pack in some more statistics that you can monitor in real time while playing.



Chaos Buildup and Shape Spawns

We’ve changed the way chaos builds up to add more randomness. Now the more quickly you collect chaos particles the less they are worth, but we’ve also added randomness to triggering the chaos event, meaning there is no longer a set amount of particles you need before the event spawns.

We continued to add a few more shape spawns as well, and I’m sure we have some more coming up. Also instead of only getting the anvil event while suffering, now the lower value shape drops can also reduce your suffering count.





Minor Bug Fixes and Quality of Life