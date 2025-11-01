 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630363 Edited 1 November 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Shopkeepers,

As with life, there are moments that bring us to pause. This patch is dedicated to someone who has recently passed. In this reflective time of year, I wanted to create something in Teddy’s Haven to honor those we’ve lost. And a quiet place of remembrance.

To Honor the Departed
A new altar has been placed on the hill. Once a day, you can bring an item in a crate and offer it upon the altar. It’s a small way to remember, reflect, and celebrate the lives of those who meant something to us.

Thank you for your patience, kindness, and continued support.
Take care of yourselves and those memories that matter most.

