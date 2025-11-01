 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20630281 Edited 1 November 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to skip the 元くん challenge in びぜん. The challenge is now also available in the challenge history for players who were previously able to skip it.

  • Fixed missing hints for two objectives in the だいせん町 quest.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link