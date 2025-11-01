Fixed an issue that allowed players to skip the 元くん challenge in びぜん. The challenge is now also available in the challenge history for players who were previously able to skip it.
Fixed missing hints for two objectives in the だいせん町 quest.
Hotfix 1.00.0110
