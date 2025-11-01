Hey Little Chefs,

A little bit of optimization, small updates, and a little expansion on the tutorial in this update.

Optimization

Updated boing bones, characters had more than they needed

Updated Setting/Pause menu - time stop seemed to be causeing some problems. Time still stops everywhere that is necessary but it shouldn't spike the game now. (you may see some things still moving like Alan hopping, smoke coming out of the cooking stations - but be assured that time is actually not moving if you are in this menu)

Tutorial Updates

Added a force to use TAB button (or controller version) to open the menu

Added Miso soup to tutorial to help teach about the preparation stations and how prep ingredients work

QoL improvements

Tighter hit boxes on the wood

Tighter hit boxes on little buddies so you can pick up items from them without (or at least with limited) picking up of other nearby items

Trash indicator added to Tool Tip

Updated dash so that you can do it a bit more frequently

Moved some Tool Tips to fit better on Steam Deck

Changes how the Regular's story is diplayed in the book - arrows to cycle to the different lines so that the text could be bigger

Bugs and fixes

Fixed the freezer allowing you to put in multiple food mush mixes in to make meals

Small indicator now when there is something in the Freezer

Cloud saving update

We are so very sorry to our players in China. We set up the game to detect the language on the players computer, and this apparently broke everything for our folks in China. We are incredible sorry about this issue and we hope you give us another chance.



If any of these don't seem fixed to you, or you are experiencing other issues, please keep letting us know!

As always, we appreciate you!

Axie & Leaf