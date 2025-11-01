 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20630268 Edited 1 November 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Little Chefs,

A little bit of optimization, small updates, and a little expansion on the tutorial in this update.

Optimization

  • Updated boing bones, characters had more than they needed

  • Updated Setting/Pause menu - time stop seemed to be causeing some problems. Time still stops everywhere that is necessary but it shouldn't spike the game now. (you may see some things still moving like Alan hopping, smoke coming out of the cooking stations - but be assured that time is actually not moving if you are in this menu)

Tutorial Updates

  • Added a force to use TAB button (or controller version) to open the menu

  • Added Miso soup to tutorial to help teach about the preparation stations and how prep ingredients work

QoL improvements

  • Updated to tutorial! - added a force to use TAB button (or controller version) to open the menu. Added Miso soup to tutorial

  • Tighter hit boxes on the wood

  • Tighter hit boxes on little buddies so you can pick up items from them without (or at least with limited) picking up of other nearby items

  • Trash indicator added to Tool Tip

  • Updated dash so that you can do it a bit more frequently

  • Moved some Tool Tips to fit better on Steam Deck

  • Changes how the Regular's story is diplayed in the book - arrows to cycle to the different lines so that the text could be bigger

Bugs and fixes

  • Fixed the freezer allowing you to put in multiple food mush mixes in to make meals

  • Small indicator now when there is something in the Freezer

  • Cloud saving update

We are so very sorry to our players in China. We set up the game to detect the language on the players computer, and this apparently broke everything for our folks in China. We are incredible sorry about this issue and we hope you give us another chance.


If any of these don't seem fixed to you, or you are experiencing other issues, please keep letting us know!

As always, we appreciate you!
Axie & Leaf

