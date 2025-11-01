Bug Fix

Halloween node had blackscreen bug on the second battle.

Thank you to Tecnic for finding the bug and reporting it on the Akumi Wars Discord.

-Akumi Wars Team

Previous Event Post:

"If you missed last years Halloween event, now's your chance to grab the powerful seasonal rewards again. They'll be up a limited time only.

The Halloween node can be found in the first Zone! It's the same rewards from 2024 but I'll try to add more skins before the end of the year. Maybe holding a voting poll or something. I'm in the middle of moving so things are a bit chaotic at the moment. Akumi Mobile is also set to release before the end of the year so stay tuned for that!"