・Fixed an issue in which if the "Saved Games" folder could not be retrieved, save data would instead be created in the drive root (e.g. C:/) of the game's installation folder rather than the game's installation folder itself. Also fixed an issue in which save data sometimes could not be loaded.
※If the “Saved Games” folder cannot be accessed, save data will now be created in the game’s installation folder instead.
・Replaced some visual effects with lighter versions to improve performance.
・Fixed an issue in which the game could load indefinitely for certain maps.
・Fixed a crash that could occur when performing a Brave Attack with Tita as the lead party member.
・Fixed an issue in which the player could not proceed if a Brave Attack was triggered during the tutorial boss battle in the Rolent Sewers.
・Fixed the how the game detects completion of the "Activate All Arts" in-game achievement.
・Translation corrections.
・Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.
Changed files in this update