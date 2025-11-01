(っ●'◡'●)っ 🦄 Update & Status 🦄

🔥 ADDED | Story - Chapter I

The main dish of this update. Be gentle and honest - it's been 10 years since I did proper writing. I am both super nervous and excited. I never told this to anyone, but I used to write a lot of romance stories when I was in high school. I actually dreamed of becoming a writer when I grow up >_< I never shared my work with anybody.

This here is me going back to my roots. But I have no idea if my writing is good or bad :< So have that in mind, but please give me your honest feedback too. I want to get better! Bear in mind, this is NOT the entire story. Only the first chapter. More to come soon.

🔥 ADDED | Faces / Moods Now you can make Amelia display certain moods and faces. My fav is her Angry face when being lewd XDD looks so funny and cute!!!

🔥 ADDED | Camera Control via Arrow Keys

Many of you requested that the game would be more compatible with... one hand :D So now it is! Remember that besides simply rotating the cam - you can also tilt it with SHIFT+Arrow Keys

🛠 FIXED | Fixed typos and errors

Be sure to report any new ones to me ASAP! Please! >_<

🛠 FIXED | Toys being too much in/out

The game grew, got many new locations, positions, toys, and I missed the fact that some of them were lewding air instead of Amelia XD Now it should be fine. But if you spot something "not going in" and it should - please report it to me. Moreover, now the goodies go deeper, the more fun Amelia is having >:3

(っ◔◡◔)っ 💬 Laura's blah, blah 💬

Phew! Finally reached the >30 days milestone. As promised, now I am getting serious about focusing on expanding the game rather than making algos happy. I also finally got my first paycheck from Steam. Sadly, it's not the fattest one because that's only the revenue for 4 days xD But relax, it's normal. Valve calculates income month-by-month, and because the game had been released on 26th, there were only 4 days of income calculated.

But it's enough for me to pay off my debts and feel a bit lighter for a brief moment. I will be using the extra to get myself a new PC. My old laptop is really on its deathbed right now, T_T

I am also ogling a nice set of clothes for Amelia, and I am working with a professional music composer on an Original Soundtrack for the game. The latter will come as Free DLC, of course. In my spare time, I am trying to patch up an Artbook too. Same story as with OST.

About mobile/VR ports - I gave it a shot and... Well. As much as I hate it, the reality is... I am just not skilled enough for now. I borrowed Oculus Quest 2 and tried packing the game into both PCVR and Wireless VR. Besides the obvious, the game turning into a slideshow, I run into some major technical difficulties. Some shaders stopped working, and some scripts just refused to function.

Same story with mobile phones (for the record: I could test only Android builds. To test on iPhones you need to be an Apple official developer). I am just not skilled enough yet... :< But I might have found a solution...

As I mentioned before, I was approached by an awesome game dev team that has huge experience with both VR and mobiles. I shared my source code with them so they can try and estimate how much porting the game to those platforms would cost. Sadly, those things tend to be very expensive (we are talking about 30-50k USD per platform), and I am simply not earning enough to afford this right now. But they offered a combo deal where I would pay only a fraction of that, but would have to share the % of the revenue from the ports.

To do so, I would have to do the exact thing I've been saying I will never do - put the VR/Mobile ports as a separate game version. Otherwise, there is no way to calculate their % share. So I need your feedback on the matter.

How much would you be interested in PCVR/Wireless VR/Mobile version of DoA?

And would you consider buying it 2nd time, if it were excluded from the main game?

I really have no idea. I need your advice and feedback, guys. Bear in mind, this would not affect my own development. Quite the opposite. It would take a major load of work from my hands. Again, be brutally honest and transparent with you. Be my compass.

(っꈍ◡ꈍ)っ 💋 End words 💋

Oh! Look at the time! You know what time it is? Yes! It's time for Laura to say THANK YOU SO MUCH AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111 *^_^*

Yea. I still have those butterflies in my tummy. All thx to you. It's really magical, and it just refuses to stop. It feels like being in love, you know. I wake up with a smile, and with a smile I go to bed. I have little to no nightmares nowadays. Each day, when my shift ends, I am racing to my home and opening my laptop while still having my shoes and coat on.

I read your posts, comments, reviews, everything. I might sound like a broken record, but you REALLY have no idea how much it means to me that you like Amelia. As I said, half of Amelia is what I am, and the other half is what I wish I'd be. I am projecting myself into the game, and my projection is being loved (and lewd xD).

Not once, in my entire life, did I feel so loved and cared for. Ever. Even as a kid. It's like a dream. Dream of Laura. A dream I do not want to wake up from. My body is literally not used to all those feels. It's glitching from all this warmth. To the point, I often get whacked by impostor syndrome.

I don't know, do I deserve you.

Am I good enough, to deserve you.

Aaaaand there's the lump in my throat again.

Thank you, my Sunshins.

~Laura