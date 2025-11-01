🎃 Happy Halloween from the Write Warz Team!





We’ve got a small but spooky update for you today — Update 01.04.03! 👻

This update focuses on a full main menu remake to match our new party game vibe (and yes… we dropped an absolute banger of a new song to go with it 🎶).



Check out the short video below to see the new menu in action!



⚠️ Note: This update only includes the main menu right now — all the sub-menus are being reworked and will be rolling out over the next few weeks. We just couldn’t resist giving you something fun and festive for Halloween! 🎃









We’re still hard at work on our next themes and features, including:

✨ Our brand-new Fantasy theme (complete with goblin events and magical artifacts!)

🚀 Our upcoming Sci-Fi theme — the next big one on deck

🏜️ Two more “common” themes in production

💬 A new TTS system and reworked voting round to make things even funnier and more chaotic

All of this leads into our massive “Mega Patch” coming in 2–3 weeks, so stay tuned!

As always, we love your feedback — keep those suggestions and memes coming!

Happy Halloween and we’ll see you in the next round of Write Warz! ✍️💀



