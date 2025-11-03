We’ve added a new Daily Replay feature to help you on your journey to collecting challenge stars! Every day you’ll have the chance to replay an earlier daily or monthly challenge. This will give newer players the chance to catch up on the leaderboards from our last major update, and long-time fans the chance to pick up the challenges they may have missed the first time around.

New Daily Replay feature gives you a chance to replay missed challenges

Shorter, streamlined tutorial gets new players to the fun parts quicker

New weekly and monthly challenges

Game remembers scorecard view preferences in landscape mode

Fix splash screen flicker when loading game

Fix appearance of accessibility outlines when resetting the game

Update Unity to address potential security issue

Clarified rules text for Prize Rush challenge and the Magic Watering Can rule