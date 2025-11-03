 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20630042 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added a new Daily Replay feature to help you on your journey to collecting challenge stars!  Every day you’ll have the chance to replay an earlier daily or monthly challenge. This will give  newer players the chance to catch up on the leaderboards from our last major update, and long-time fans the chance to pick up the challenges they may have missed the first time around.

  • New Daily Replay feature gives you a chance to replay missed challenges

  • Shorter, streamlined tutorial gets new players to the fun parts quicker

  • New weekly and monthly challenges

  • Game remembers scorecard view preferences in landscape mode

  • Fix splash screen flicker when loading game

  • Fix appearance of accessibility outlines when resetting the game

  • Update Unity to address potential security issue

  • Clarified rules text for Prize Rush challenge and the Magic Watering Can rule

