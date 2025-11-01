Carrom Slam! v3.0 Change Log
Complete menu redesign
Player spots have been moved to a player menu
Game rules, server settings, and customization have been moved to the pause menu
Mod/file management page added
Mods
A variety of starting breaks can be used
A variety of training options can be used - simple and cannons are provided samples
Saved game rule 'presets' are saved into the mods and can be managed here
Added new tiny board, smaller than our casual board and with slightly bigger pockets
Saved customizations can also be managed here
Rules
Default turn timer changed from 15s to 20s (user suggestion!)
3D environment option available
Appropriate game modes now have a break selection drop down
An invertible option may also be selected for a 50% chance of inverting the break towards the players right hand pocket
New game mode - bowling (user suggestion!)
Clear the board, scored like bowling
Triangle break
Cannot score on the break
A miss ends your turn, two turns per set (not counting break)
Multiplayer and bot compatible
Unique scoreboard
Trajectory improvements
Predict where your striker will strike! (user suggestion!)
Configure game preference in rules
Power number now displayed on striker itself
Bot improvements
Misses should be more human like
Default amount of bots can be configured from settings
Default difficulty of bots can be configured from settings
Faster play
Bug fixes
Camera improvements
Changed camera 2
Auto sizes to board
Lighting simplified
Physics tuning
Join the slamming community we got over at our discord for more slam stuff.
Changed files in this update