Major 1 November 2025 Build 20629982 Edited 1 November 2025 – 02:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Carrom Slam! v3.0 Change Log

  • Complete menu redesign

    • Player spots have been moved to a player menu

    • Game rules, server settings, and customization have been moved to the pause menu

    • Mod/file management page added

  • Mods

    • A variety of starting breaks can be used

    • A variety of training options can be used - simple and cannons are provided samples

    • Saved game rule 'presets' are saved into the mods and can be managed here

      • Added new tiny board, smaller than our casual board and with slightly bigger pockets

    • Saved customizations can also be managed here

  • Rules

    • Default turn timer changed from 15s to 20s (user suggestion!)

    • 3D environment option available

    • Appropriate game modes now have a break selection drop down

      • An invertible option may also be selected for a 50% chance of inverting the break towards the players right hand pocket

  • New game mode - bowling (user suggestion!)

    • Clear the board, scored like bowling

    • Triangle break

    • Cannot score on the break

    • A miss ends your turn, two turns per set (not counting break)

    • Multiplayer and bot compatible

    • Unique scoreboard

  • Trajectory improvements

    • Predict where your striker will strike! (user suggestion!)

    • Configure game preference in rules

    • Power number now displayed on striker itself

  • Bot improvements

    • Misses should be more human like

    • Default amount of bots can be configured from settings

    • Default difficulty of bots can be configured from settings

    • Faster play

    • Bug fixes

  • Camera improvements

    • Changed camera 2

    • Auto sizes to board

  • Lighting simplified

  • Physics tuning

Join the slamming community we got over at our discord for more slam stuff.

