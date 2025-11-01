Removed the Kickstarter icon from the main menu.



Added a quick menu for easier navigation — you’ll now find new buttons to the left and right of the dialogue box.



Polished several sections of writing for clarity and flow.



Completed additional backend prep for upcoming updates.



Hello readers!Thank you so much to everyone who supported our Kickstarter — your encouragement means the world to us.While the campaign didn’t reach its goal, we’re moving forward to bring voices to our characters!Version 1.05 Update Notes:We’ve got two more major updates in the works — stay tuned for what’s next!Bye bye for now!