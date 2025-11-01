Thank you so much to everyone who supported our Kickstarter — your encouragement means the world to us.
While the campaign didn’t reach its goal, we’re moving forward to bring voices to our characters!
Version 1.05 Update Notes:
- Removed the Kickstarter icon from the main menu.
- Added a quick menu for easier navigation — you’ll now find new buttons to the left and right of the dialogue box.
- Polished several sections of writing for clarity and flow.
- Completed additional backend prep for upcoming updates.
We’ve got two more major updates in the works — stay tuned for what’s next!
Bye bye for now!
Changed files in this update