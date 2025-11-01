 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20629960
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello readers!

Thank you so much to everyone who supported our Kickstarter — your encouragement means the world to us.
While the campaign didn’t reach its goal, we’re moving forward to bring voices to our characters!

Version 1.05 Update Notes:
  • Removed the Kickstarter icon from the main menu.
  • Added a quick menu for easier navigation — you’ll now find new buttons to the left and right of the dialogue box.
  • Polished several sections of writing for clarity and flow.
  • Completed additional backend prep for upcoming updates.


We’ve got two more major updates in the works — stay tuned for what’s next!
Bye bye for now!

