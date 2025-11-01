Greetings, Agents!

On October 31, 2025, a new version of Heist.exe will be released. This update is a hotfix to address a security vulnerability found in games made in particular Unity versions. Please note that after this update, the game will still be in Early Access and no major content has been added.

Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes



Additionally, the following changes have been made to the gameplay experience:

Tweaked the way the game detects player movement input, improving responsiveness for when the player can drop a possession they're holding after they stop moving. When moving Agent Tehsi using keyboard, the game applies extra acceleration to her when she starts or stops moving (compared to controller). Previously, there was some unintended lag before you could drop a possession, but from my testing this issue has been resolved (please let me know if you experience otherwise!). The way it feels to move Agent Tehsi remains unchanged.

Minor tweaks have been made to the way the first camera behaves in Mission 2: The Branch Network.

That's all, Agents. See you in Cyberspace!