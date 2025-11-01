 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20629884 Edited 1 November 2025 – 01:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where certain combinations of probability-increasing skills could prevent skills from activating.
As we are currently reviewing the overall skill system and related logs, there may be additional minor updates in the future.

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
