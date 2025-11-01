Fixed an issue where certain combinations of probability-increasing skills could prevent skills from activating.
As we are currently reviewing the overall skill system and related logs, there may be additional minor updates in the future.
Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!
ver1.7.1.5 Fixed attack trigger issue with probability skills.
