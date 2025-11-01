This is a MASSIVE update. It changes a ton of features and completely revamps story mode.
Keep in mind that only one person is developing this, so there are certain to be bugs, especially in an update this big. Please send bug reports to Discord or to my email (shootybazooky@gmail.com) and I'll work to get them fixed ASAP!
2.0 is here!
