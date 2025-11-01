 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20629758
Update notes via Steam Community
Introduces a sacrifice mechanics to mitigate bad draws and an additional use for coins
Added difficulty selector for replayability
Added additional abilities for base heroes on higher difficulties
Added additional abilities for bosses at infamy III
Reworked augment buildings to have a higher cost but be stronger and also only a single copy of the building plan is given
Bug fixes (building pathing preview, chest movement, certain curses, obelisk lighting)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448901
