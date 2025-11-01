--0.9.4.2--
- Halloween event comes to an end. Hope everyone had a good Halloween.
- Thanksgiving event is now live! Login and start a new game or load a previous save file to unlock the holiday achievement.
- Coded additional holiday backgrounds and music themes into the game. Newer holiday achievements will only come when the next holidays are present, and then remain in the game based on the calendar month(10,11,12,1). For example, the Halloween holiday event achievement is now only obtainable at the start of next October.
- Fixed castle entrance to display information for progression up to cracked coast.
- Coded requirements to enter Cracked Coast level, but still currently in development.
Previous update:
--0.9.4.1--
- New Storied Dialogue from the King and the Queen, progressing the story.
- New Memory World 3 level.
- New achievements for completing Memory World 3 and Thanksgiving event (unlockable soon eta: Nov.1).
- Tab target fix on Tine when Kraken is wanded, previously wouldn't work
- Selecting head target now shows correct text of targeting head. Previously text read that it was targeting a tenacle.
- Wait cursor added while in combat, in between attacks.
- New icons which replaced alt symbols for in map inventory and store.
- Changed some icons on main map inventory to a hand icon to let players know that item can be clicked for use or future use.
- Subtitles added for president dialogue.
- Fix for no information showing when trying to re-enter the castle entrance earlier on.
- Fix for ballroom ball being available before the side quest is available in the journal.
- Update to the shops, when exiting world it will cancel store item highlight and not allow an item to be purchased when casting out of store.
- New hint added for mouse over on the goggles in the map inventory.
- Memory World 1 fix to reset puzzle when leaving the library using the right arrow. Right arrow now matches clicking or pressing D. Previously it didn't.
- Memory World 1 update, when paper is open, clicking anywhere will close it.
- All memory worlds nerfed by adding directions.
- Fixed major glitch that allowed for alt+f4 on president and keeper dialogue.
