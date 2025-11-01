Reduced Infantry Fire Delay to .4

Infantry Look Pitch Speed Increased

ZRPG arm time reduced by .05 seconds

Ambient soundtracks fixed/changed

New Waiting Positions for each level

Score Card Toggle settings added

Ctrl/Select Fire location Z axis raised

Melee Prep Animation speed increase by 10%

Hovering over enemy units changes cursor

Single Unit removal from selected units is now possible. Hover removal coming.





Fixed Melee Emitter toggling

Fixed Underhand Grenade interrupt and return animations



Fixed Single Team Koth Score Fixed

Fixed Item respawning





TetraQuad rotation rate increase

TetraQuad moving rotation rate increase

TetraQuad Base Speed increased

TetraQuad Stance Base Speed increased