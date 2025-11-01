 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20629578
Update notes via Steam Community
Reduced Infantry Fire Delay to .4
Infantry Look Pitch Speed Increased
ZRPG arm time reduced by .05 seconds
Ambient soundtracks fixed/changed
New Waiting Positions for each level
Score Card Toggle settings added
Ctrl/Select Fire location Z axis raised
Melee Prep Animation speed increase by 10%
Hovering over enemy units changes cursor
Single Unit removal from selected units is now possible. Hover removal coming.


Fixed Melee Emitter toggling
Fixed Underhand Grenade interrupt and return animations

Fixed Single Team Koth Score Fixed
Fixed Item respawning


TetraQuad rotation rate increase
TetraQuad moving rotation rate increase
TetraQuad Base Speed increased
TetraQuad Stance Base Speed increased

Changed files in this update

