Hey everyone!
After update 1.0.6, it looks like some files were missing and causing launch issues for some users. I believe the cause of this has been fixed, but if for any reason your game no longer launches, the following worked for us on an affected device:
Verify Integrity of Game Files
Right click "Blunderworld" in the Steam library and click on Properties.
Navigate to the Installed Files tab.
Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files, the last option.
Uninstall and Reinstall Game
If verifying the integrity of the game files does not work, try a fresh install.
As of now we believe the launch issues are solved, but let us know if you run into any issues!
Changed files in this update