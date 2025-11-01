Hey everyone!

After update 1.0.6, it looks like some files were missing and causing launch issues for some users. I believe the cause of this has been fixed, but if for any reason your game no longer launches, the following worked for us on an affected device:

Verify Integrity of Game Files Right click "Blunderworld" in the Steam library and click on Properties . Navigate to the Installed Files tab. Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files , the last option.

Uninstall and Reinstall Game If verifying the integrity of the game files does not work, try a fresh install.

As of now we believe the launch issues are solved, but let us know if you run into any issues!