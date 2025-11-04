 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20629523 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Available now is the newest expansion: Dynasties of the East! Command the powerful Golden Horde, the ambitious Macedonian Dynasty, the tactical Sengoku Daimyo, and the versatile Tughlaq Dynasty—each offering new ways to master the battlefield. This expansion also introduces The Crucible, an all-new single player roguelite RTS experience, as well as new maps and biomes!

Dynasties of the East: Available Now!


Everything Included with Dynasties of the East


Key Features at a Glance

  • Four Powerful Dynasties
    • Golden Horde
    • Macedonian Dynasty
    • Sengoku Daimyo
    • Tughlaq Dynasty
  • 8 Maps and 6 Biomes
  • The Crucible: an all-new single player RTS experience with dynamic and unpredictable challenges

Command Four Powerful Dynasties


Dynasties of the East is a bold new expansion for Age of Empires IV, introducing four variant civilizations, each with unique units, tech trees, and new strategies. Command the powerful Golden Horde, the ambitious Macedonian Dynasty, the tactical Sengoku Daimyo, and the versatile Tughlaq Dynasty—each offering new ways to master the battlefield.

Want More? We’ve got you covered with civilization pages!


More Maps and Biomes

Explore six new biomes, from tropical rainforests to mythic coastlines, and battle across eight diverse maps, ranging from focused and competitive to creative and chaotic. Whether you’re a seasoned tactician or returning to the battlefield to reclaim glory, Dynasties of the East delivers the next great evolution in the Age of Empires IV experience.

You’ll find a list of the new maps, along with a quick view of the six biomes below!

New Maps


New Biomes

Alpine Spring BiomeTemperate Fall BiomeBlack Sand Beach Biome


Tropical Swamp BiomeGreek Islands BiomeTropical Rainforest Biome


The Crucible: All-New Gameplay Experience


With this expansion comes The Crucible, an all-new single player roguelite RTS experience. Players face unpredictable enemy waves, randomized objectives, and unlockable upgrades. No two matches are the same, and every decision shapes the path forward.

Whether you’re defending your Wonder, unlocking powerful Perks or testing your endurance, The Crucible delivers a fresh twist on traditional Age of Empires IV gameplay.




