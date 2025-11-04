Dynasties of the East: Available Now!

Available now is the newest expansion: Dynasties of the East! Command the powerful, the ambitious, the tactical, and the versatile—each offering new ways to master the battlefield. This expansion also introduces, an all-new single player roguelite RTS experience, as well as new maps and biomes!is a bold new expansion for, introducing, each with unique units, tech trees, and new strategies. Command the powerful, the ambitious, the tactical, and the versatile—each offering new ways to master the battlefield.Explore, from tropical rainforests to mythic coastlines, and battle across, ranging from focused and competitive to creative and chaotic. Whether you’re a seasoned tactician or returning to the battlefield to reclaim glory,delivers the next great evolution in theexperience.With this expansion comes, an all-new single player roguelite RTS experience. Players face unpredictable enemy waves, randomized objectives, and unlockable upgrades. No two matches are the same, and every decision shapes the path forward.Whether you’re defending your Wonder, unlocking powerful Perks or testing your endurance, The Crucible delivers a fresh twist on traditionalgameplay.