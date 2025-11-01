We've been hard at work for the first big content update coming next month so we really didn't plan to update for Halloween originally. We're a little late to the party but we're here with a little update while you all wait.



Seattle has gotten a little spooky upgrade.







This version of the map will stay until the next patch (late November), we may keep it as an optional night version of Seattle without the pumpkins later, but that's still tbd.



Unity Security Patch



This is probably a little overdue but we patched the game with the latest Unity security fix that resolves a vulnerability in the Unity Engine (and therefore Unity based games). You've probably noticed other developers doing the same recently.



So What's Next?



We're hoping to have a major update every 3 months. November 21st is our slated date for the first real update and we're working hard to hit that deadline. Not all that will be in the patch is locked down yet so here is what we can talk about.



- A new mega ramp style desert map

- First wave of vert/transition physics updates including a primitive form of pumping

- Mod gear support (custom boards and clothing)

- Various quality of life improvements (more on that later)

- Maybe a secret or two



We appreciate your patience during these long times in between major updates. We're a small team (it's basically me and Mike these days, but mostly it's just me), so things take time. Working as much as I can to make an awesome update worth the wait! Thanks again to everyone who's shredding and posting clips.



