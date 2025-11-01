New Content

A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.



Timaios - Gunslinger of the High Moon

Game Fixes

Included recent Unity engine security updates.

To the Crown Mages,This update includes Timaios’ latest skin, along with engine security updates.This month we completed scene scripting for 10 interlude scenes (with 1 remaining) We also completed more 1 background, and 2 CG illustrations along with some additional character expressions. Sound design is also underway for the final 1/4 of the chapter!Some final revision work remains to update the translations and implement the new artwork, but we hope to begin bug testing the new chapter in the coming month. We hope everyone looks forward to the ventual releas!- From the team at Studio Klondike