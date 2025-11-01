 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20629476
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


Howdy all!

Our experimental build cycle continues this week with some changes to ammo looting in Take & Hold, new Take & Hold Seed Progressions, and a whole bunch of bug fixes! Check out the Devlog for more info!

Happy Halloween!

Peace,
Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Experimental1!


Full Changelog - Update 120 - Experimental 3

Additions:

  • Added New Sosiggun Functionality. You can now convert a Sosiggun to Ammo for a gun you are holding, or that's in your quickbelt, if it is cross-compatible! (HUGE change for Limited Ammo Take & Hold Play)
  • Added New Speedloaders (.410 bore, .38 special 5-shot, .454 Casull, .500sw) (Thanks Coin)
  • Added 10 New Seed Progressions to Hallways and Institution (Thanks Mr. King)

Changes:

  • Added ammo object references to revolvers to their new speedloaders
  • Added Item Spawner secondary object references to appropriate revolvers for their new speedloaders
  • Model 8 now correctly has a tappable bolt release, and firing hand bolt release button
  • Ammo Counter now takes into account rounds on a gun’s belt

Fixed:

  • Fixed missing suppressed firing sound for ARVolver
  • Fixed missing sound on the C93
  • Fixed issue where Take & Hold mag duplicator would error-sound spam on ammo boxes
  • Fixed issue where dying in Take & Hold Blitz errantly plays a System Core Exposed line

Changed depots in experimental branch

Changed depots in experimental branch
64-bit Base Content Depot 450541
