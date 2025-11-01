Howdy all!
Our experimental build cycle continues this week with some changes to ammo looting in Take & Hold, new Take & Hold Seed Progressions, and a whole bunch of bug fixes! Check out the Devlog for more info!
Happy Halloween!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental1!
Full Changelog - Update 120 - Experimental 3
Additions:
- Added New Sosiggun Functionality. You can now convert a Sosiggun to Ammo for a gun you are holding, or that's in your quickbelt, if it is cross-compatible! (HUGE change for Limited Ammo Take & Hold Play)
- Added New Speedloaders (.410 bore, .38 special 5-shot, .454 Casull, .500sw) (Thanks Coin)
- Added 10 New Seed Progressions to Hallways and Institution (Thanks Mr. King)
Changes:
- Added ammo object references to revolvers to their new speedloaders
- Added Item Spawner secondary object references to appropriate revolvers for their new speedloaders
- Model 8 now correctly has a tappable bolt release, and firing hand bolt release button
- Ammo Counter now takes into account rounds on a gun’s belt
Fixed:
- Fixed missing suppressed firing sound for ARVolver
- Fixed missing sound on the C93
- Fixed issue where Take & Hold mag duplicator would error-sound spam on ammo boxes
- Fixed issue where dying in Take & Hold Blitz errantly plays a System Core Exposed line
