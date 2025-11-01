This build has not been seen in a public branch.

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam



Go to Properties



Click Betas



Click The Dropdown



Select Experimental1!



Full Changelog - Update 120 - Experimental 3

Additions:

Added New Sosiggun Functionality. You can now convert a Sosiggun to Ammo for a gun you are holding, or that's in your quickbelt, if it is cross-compatible! (HUGE change for Limited Ammo Take & Hold Play)



Added New Speedloaders (.410 bore, .38 special 5-shot, .454 Casull, .500sw) (Thanks Coin)



Added 10 New Seed Progressions to Hallways and Institution (Thanks Mr. King)



Changes:

Added ammo object references to revolvers to their new speedloaders



Added Item Spawner secondary object references to appropriate revolvers for their new speedloaders



Model 8 now correctly has a tappable bolt release, and firing hand bolt release button



Ammo Counter now takes into account rounds on a gun’s belt



Fixed:

Fixed missing suppressed firing sound for ARVolver



Fixed missing sound on the C93



Fixed issue where Take & Hold mag duplicator would error-sound spam on ammo boxes



Fixed issue where dying in Take & Hold Blitz errantly plays a System Core Exposed line



Howdy all!Our experimental build cycle continues this week with some changes to ammo looting in Take & Hold, new Take & Hold Seed Progressions, and a whole bunch of bug fixes! Check out the Devlog for more info!Happy Halloween!Peace,Anton