Thank you all for being patient as I start cleaning up the code base for modding. I never anticipated KoboldKare to have so much community support through modding. I want to make sure I put in the work to make sure KoboldKare can handle it!

These changes should greatly improve joining online servers.

New modding system! Mods are now built with AssetBundles rather than Addressables. This is a much different and much simpler workflow that doesn't require modders to build the game to create a mod. It also doesn't allow for dependencies. This will make loading mods more reliable than ever. Mods can now be loaded individually, greatly increasing the speed of their activation or deactivation. Mods can now tell if they failed to mount, and will show special graphics and an error popup to make it clear what failed. Mods now appropriately garbage collect and free their handles when unused. This should free up memory for those who install lots of mods. Mods that include maps are now only loaded on demand. Loading a map will quickly mount the mod that provides it. Added a global indicator that shows the status of the modding system, letting the user know if its actively working on mods. This new modding system is backward compatible with existing mods.

Hosting a server now only requires connecting players to download mods relevant to the loaded map. This should prevent servers hosting every available mod from literally requiring you to download and mount every mod.

Removed accidental inclusion of Lilith from the main game, it's back to being available in the workshop as intended.

Removed Surf Map from the main game, this was intentionally added to repair mods with invalid dependencies a long time ago, but should no longer be necessary.

My intention is to keep working at the online experience, there's still lots of work to do.