But first, some news. This last week we hosted our third official mod jam on our Discord server. The theme was "Anything Can Happen on Halloween!" and we had several spooky mod submissions. We thank everyone who participated and hope it was fun and a great practice! We encourage players to check out the mod jam submissions on the workshop here.
If you are interested in participating in the next mod jam, be sure to come to Discord and grab the "ModJam Ping" role to be notified.
Also, here is a collage of new mods released this past month. There were over 320 new mods this month! Have you tried any of these mods yet? Find any hidden gems? Be sure to regularly check the workshop for newly released mods, we're positive you'll always find something fun and interesting to try out. Click here to see the most popular new mods from this month.
We are grateful for the massive amount of community participation in developing and testing new features each month.
This month's release contains mostly bug fixes and smaller features. We've fixed several UI inconsistencies, fixed a major sound volume issue, and even fixed major issues with how liquids are drawn, especially around sloped tiles. We've also implemented changes to support launching the game on ARM processors, which should prove useful to those looking to host dedicated servers on ARM machines. For modders, this month's release contains a few new features, most notably new API for modifying potion delay values. Other new features include more fixes for biome conversion and support for uploading server-side mods in-game. The full listing of other features and changes is detailed below.
Modders: As usual, we'd like to encourage modders to test out new tModLoader features on the preview branch if they are relevant to your mod. Major features in preview are announced in the preview-update-log channel on our Discord. Some features in preview for next month include support custom pressure plates along with new hooks for tile interactions, as well as new hooks for custom armor set shadow effects and transforming the full player rendering. We encourage mod makers to experiment with these and other new features on the preview branch and provide feedback this month so that they are ready for the stable release next month.
If you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.
ChangelogThe following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes.
Major Changes
New FeaturesStephen T: Adjustable Potion Delay APIs
API Changesdirewolf420: Seed drop integration (Blowpipe, custom grass)
JavidPack: New dropdown style (and more) Enum ModConfig elements
Narnia: Server-side Upload Fixes, server-side mods can now be uploaded in-game
Mellohi: Touch-ups and bugfixes regarding biome conversion registries and biome spread
Chicken-Bones: Adjust Item.material logic to allow modders more control over if an item counts as a material
JavidPack: Remove tryBreakTrees parameter from WorldGen.ConvertTile
Lion8cake: Expose some liquid rendering fields to be both public and no longer readonly
Bug Fixes
Quality of Life and Other FixesStephen T: Better Liquid Slope Rendering
JavidPack: Fix screen resolution affecting audio volume and panning in unexpected ways. These are no longer based on physical screen width
JavidPack: Fix clipboard operations (copy and paste) to work on all Linux configurations
JavidPack: Fix mod load order inconsistency issue when mod names contain non-ASCII characters (such as Chinese characters) leading to critical ID desync issues
Solxan: Some fixes for mod download issues
Chicken-Bones: Switch to new Steamworks.NET.AnyCPU package, and sdk v1.62
Chicken-Bones: Linux ARM processor support
Chicken-Bones: Optional Mac ARM processor support
JavidPack: Preserve Mods List menu sorting mode choice between game sessions.
JavidPack: Fix some non-English server prompts not accepting the correct options
Destructor_Ben: Adjust icon positioning on the Config List menu
Stephen T: Remove unused borderless option on windows
JavidPack: Fix some misleading button prompt language
API Fixes and ChangesJavidPack: Fix exception when too many TooltipLines
Destructor_Ben: Fix UIScrollbar hovering when obscured by another element
JavidPack: ModAccessorySlot documentation, fix a remaining issue with CurrentPlayer during UICharacter ctor
Destructor_Ben: Fix Launch Config for developing tModLoader in Rider
JavidPack: tModCodeAssist: NPCAIStyleID/ProjAIStyleID/AIType/AnimationType/aiStyle support
JavidPack: tModCodeAssist: BuffID and AddBuff support
JavidPack: tModCodeAssist: Fix equals expression for Tile properties
Mirsario: Fixed deallocation crashes in libnfd
Chicken-Bones: Fix DeveloperMode check invoking steam workshop and slowing down launch and mod building
direwolf420: Fix localization file hot reload feature on non-Windows machines
Other
ExampleMod and API DocumentationJavidPack: ExampleHeldProjectileWeapon, showcasing Player.PickAmmo and other common held projectile effects
JavidPack: Added SimpleModPlayer (and wiki updated) and ExampleCutTile
JavidPack: Guide to Plant Fiber Cordage support example for ExampleVine
JavidPack: Fix ExampleLastPrismHoldout dealing damage and ExampleCustomSwingProjectile not triggering jellyfish damage
LocalizationayuyoiM: Chinese
Fabricio-CL: French
RazzSG: Russian
We would also like to mention that we have volunteers translating our monthly release announcements into several other languages. If you would like to help translate these announcements into a supported language, please reach out on Discord.
