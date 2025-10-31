Menus



* Fixed a glitch where, sometimes, when continuing a game, going back to the Main Menu makes the "New Game" menu appear even though there is still a saved game.



• Fixed a glitch where, sometimes, when selecting a menu option with a controller, a random option is automatically selected in the next menu even though the button was only pressed once.



• Fixed a glitch in the Quit Game Confirmation Menu. If the "No" button was pressed, the pause main menu loads as expected. After the pause menu loads, if the back button was pressed while in the pause menu, it caused another menu to appear behind the pause menu.



• Updated the Restart Game Confirmation and Quit Game Confirmation Menu's so that "Yes" is on the top and "No" is on the bottom.



Story

• Made minor improvements to the general story dialogue.