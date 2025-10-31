Happy Halloween!
What an appropriate day for an update to Soul Mates! We've put together a second patch, and we're continuing to work behind the scenes on the next floor. This patch includes:
New Content
- Updated Mary's cinematic to use new assets
- Changed the brightness setting popup so that it gives a better preview of how things will look in-game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a regression that caused the closet door animation to pause while dialogue was being played
- Fixed an issue where the heart sound effect wasn't playing in all cases when getting more hearts for a ghost
- Fixed an exploit that allowed you to bypass some minigames by using inventory items
- Removed the duplicate eyes in the library
Other
- Exported higher resolution versions of the zombie feet that are shown when hiding under the bed, they should look less pixelated
- Improved performance/lag when entering the squeegee minigame
I hope you have a great weekend, and thanks again for checking out our Early Access game!
Programmer Panda
