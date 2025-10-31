Happy Halloween!

New Content

Updated Mary's cinematic to use new assets



Changed the brightness setting popup so that it gives a better preview of how things will look in-game



Bug Fixes

Fixed a regression that caused the closet door animation to pause while dialogue was being played



Fixed an issue where the heart sound effect wasn't playing in all cases when getting more hearts for a ghost



Fixed an exploit that allowed you to bypass some minigames by using inventory items



Removed the duplicate eyes in the library



Other

Exported higher resolution versions of the zombie feet that are shown when hiding under the bed, they should look less pixelated



Improved performance/lag when entering the squeegee minigame



What an appropriate day for an update to Soul Mates! We've put together a second patch, and we're continuing to work behind the scenes on the next floor. This patch includes:I hope you have a great weekend, and thanks again for checking out our Early Access game!Programmer Panda