 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20629129 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!


What an appropriate day for an update to Soul Mates! We've put together a second patch, and we're continuing to work behind the scenes on the next floor. This patch includes:

New Content

  • Updated Mary's cinematic to use new assets
  • Changed the brightness setting popup so that it gives a better preview of how things will look in-game


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a regression that caused the closet door animation to pause while dialogue was being played
  • Fixed an issue where the heart sound effect wasn't playing in all cases when getting more hearts for a ghost
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed you to bypass some minigames by using inventory items
  • Removed the duplicate eyes in the library


Other

  • Exported higher resolution versions of the zombie feet that are shown when hiding under the bed, they should look less pixelated
  • Improved performance/lag when entering the squeegee minigame


I hope you have a great weekend, and thanks again for checking out our Early Access game!

Programmer Panda

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2279441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2279442
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2279443
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link