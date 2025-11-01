Banana Spookfest 2025!

Happy (late) Halloween from everyone at Banana!

The spookiest time of the year has returned and so have the cursed bananas...

The game has been updated with everything you need to send chills down your spine and make your screen glow in eerie orange and purple.

Prepare yourself for the Banana Spookfest 2025!

What’s New In-Game?

Full Halloween overhaul , dark, moody, and full of haunting details.

New music to set the perfect creepy vibe.

Spooky animations

A brand new welcome screen to greet you with spooky energy.

Limited-Time Halloween Bananas

This year, three new haunted bananas join the party!

Hauntedcemeterynana

Drops alongside your normal bananas for the next week only!

Hauntsiclenana

Emerging straight from the Well of the Past for a week while exchanging, don’t miss it!

Autumnnana

A seasonal special, dropping naturally until the end of November alongside the normal drops!

Once time’s up, they vanish like ghosts at dawn.

BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE !

Banana Carving Contest 2025: Nightmare Before Christmas Edition

Alright… we messed up the dates a little, but we’re turning it into something even better.

Last year’s carving event started October 1st, this year, we’re fusing Halloween and Christmas into one!

Starts: October 31st

Ends: December 25th

That’s right, carve your bananas through the spooky season and into the holidays! more info about the carving event can be found in our discord

We are aware that people have been asking for the new season collection and we hear you, we're almost done with the Autumn one and have some new special goodies in place for everyone in the meantime :

INFO ABOUT DAILY LOGIN STREAKS AND REWARDS SOON IN GAME!

You read that right, daily login streaks and rewards will be added to the game soon, from then on if you log in to banana daily you are able to get free rewards on top of the already free daily drops , and for those who are dedicated there are even more surprises at the end of each week