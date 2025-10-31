Hey everyone!

I’ve been working on some new item changes, quality-of-life improvements, and fixes. Thanks as always to everyone sharing feedback and testing the game — it really helps me make the world better and more fun!

Changes & Additions

-Old soil bag is now called “Garden Soil Bag” — you can use a crafting station to split one bag into 4 Garden Soils, so 1 bag = 4 plants.

-More Garden Soil Bags in the world — spawn rate increased!

-New item: Sleeping Tent — currently uncraftable, but there are about 10 tents on the map (one at your base, on the farm). You can pick it up and place it to save your game.

-Save using Sleeping Tents (Experimental) — works, but be careful! Avoid placing tents in unusual spots like underwater, between rocks, fences, etc.

-All garage storages now have a 100-item limit.

-Added a “No Autosave” message in the menu for now — I plan to improve saving even more, and may add autosave later if needed.

-2x more berries in forests — easier to find and gather.

-Sink on the farm fixed — you can now fill bottles and buckets properly after upgrades.

-Fixed water storage capacity bug — no more random resets to 30L.

That’s it for this update!

I’m continuing to work on saving improvements, new items, and balancing, so keep exploring, testing, and sending feedback — it’s a huge help.